The remote.A glass of water.Those leftovers in the fridge.
Turn your roommates into on-demand couriers so you
don’t have to leave your couch.
Choose your item(s). Enter your roommate’s phone number
and your name. Place your order.
What is this?
The worst thing that can happen when you’re enjoying some much needed couch time, is having to get up to grab
something. That’s why we’ve developed Couchmates - the service that seamlessly turns your roommates into a
world class delivery service.
How does it work?
Simply select the item that you need, enter your roommate’s number, and hit submit. Your order will instantly
be sent to your roomma--err--delivery person for processing!